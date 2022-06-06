WATCH: Monkeypox cases outside South Africa rise to almost 800 in three weeks

Cape Town - The World Health Organization (WHO) identified at least 780 confirmed monkeypox cases in humans in 27 non-endemic countries from May 13 to June 2. Dr @mvankerkhove explains 5⃣ key actions to prevent #monkeypox 👇 pic.twitter.com/IbO11jvgtx — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) June 4, 2022 “Since 13 May 2022, and as of 2 June 2022, 780 laboratory confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported to or identified by WHO from 27 Member States across four WHO regions that are not endemic for monkeypox virus,” the WHO said in its regular publication of Disease Outbreak News.

According to Sputnik News, 523 more cases have been confirmed since its previous update on May 29, with the new figures indicating a 203% increase in the incidence of the virus. "As of 2 June 2022, there have been no deaths associated within the current monkeypox outbreak in non-endemic countries. However, cases and deaths continue to be reported from endemic countries," the statement read. On May 7, the UK Health Security Agency became the first health authority outside Africa to publicly report a case of monkeypox in a patient who had travelled to Nigeria. And since then, the outbreak has been confirmed in various countries across Europe, Australia and North America.

The BBC reported that the UK currently has the most cases with 207, Spain followed with 156 and Portugal with 138 confirmed cases. The WHO added that most confirmed cases reported travel to countries in Europe and North America, rather than West or Central Africa, where the monkeypox virus is endemic. “The confirmation of monkeypox in persons who have not travelled to an endemic area is atypical, and even one case of monkeypox in a non-endemic country is considered an outbreak,” the WHO said.

