WATCH: More than 16 killed, dozens injured in US mass shooting

At least 16 people have been killed in a mass shooting in Maine, in the United States. Media reports state that a lone gunman opened fire on patrons at a local bar as well as at a bowling alley. Multiple reports state that the death toll ranges from 16 to 22.

According to Al Jazeera, the man went on a shooting spree in the north-eastern state on Wednesday. State and local police are searching for the lone gunman. Lewiston Police Department have identified the shooter as Robert Card.

In a post on social media, police described Card as "armed and dangerous", further warning the public not to engage with him.

Card is believed to be a trained firearms instructor at a US army reserve in Maine. US police have released an image of a man they believe to be the shooter in the latest US mass shooting. Picture: Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office

Al Jazeera reported that he has a history of mental health disorders and recently spent two weeks in a mental health facility. "Law enforcement in Androscoggin County are investigating two active shooter events. We are encouraging all businesses to lock down and or close while we investigate. The suspect is still at large,"the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office said in a post on Facebook. The bar and bowling alley, according to Reuters, are nearly seven kilometres apart. Investigations continue.

In August, ABC News reported that more than 25,000 people had been killed in gun violence in the United States since the start of 2023.