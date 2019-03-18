Students perform the Haka during a vigil to commemorate victims of Friday's shooting, outside the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand. Picture: Vincent Thian/AP

It's been performed on the red carpet and on the rugby field, at funerals and weddings. The haka is a captivating ceremonial dance of New Zealand's Maori people, traditionally used on the battlefield but also used to mark the significance of an occasion, be it a celebration or a commemoration.



In the aftermath of Friday's mosque shootings, which killed 50 Muslim worshipers and injured more than 40, New Zealanders came together across the country to honour the victims.





In particularly evocative haka tributes, students, bikers and other groups chanted in unison, channelling their grief, shock and sadness into a physical act that symbolized respect for the victims. Video footage of the tributes was widely shared on social media, where many hailed the haka's power and beauty.





For those performing the dance, the haka can also be an outlet for difficult and overwhelming emotions.





In one of the tribute videos shared on Twitter, students can be seen doing an impromptu haka as a tribute to their fallen classmates and other victims. Their impassioned cries and intensity serve as a reminder that the war dance is also used to symbolize national identity, solidarity and pride.





Hundreds of high school students gathered March 18 for a candlelight vigil in Hagley Park, directly opposite the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand. Video: Kate Evans/The Washington Post





In Queensland, Australia, a haka to commemorate the victims was performed over the weekend on the Gold Coast and has been viewed thousand of times online.





The Friday massacre stunned New Zealand, a country generally considered safe from acts of terror, and the rest of the world. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has vowed to change the country's gun laws.



