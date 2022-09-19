WATCH: Paraplegic pooch ditches wheelchair to walk like a T-Rex

Durban - A paraplegic dog has become an internet sensation after its owner posted videos of it walking without a wheelchair, making her look like a T-Rex dinosaur. Dixie, the Mastiff, was born paralysed and had to have her back legs amputated in October 2019.

Her owner, Brittany Huyser, 34, from North Carolina in the US, who works with autistic children, said she had an instant connection with the dog and had to adopt her. According to Huyser, Dixie developed a bone infection from dragging her legs and decided to amputate to save the dog's life. Together, the two have racked up over 100,000 followers on Tik Tok under their handle @pups_on_wheels.

The two also have a big Instagram following. “Adopting Dixie was the most important and meaningful decision I have ever made. “She shows me everyday that animals that have disabilities can live long and happy lives.

“She puts a smile on my face every day, and all the people who follow her story online, always say she has been inspired by her. “Some people have even asked me if it’s real, because she looks like she’s running around like a T-Rex,” Huyser said.

