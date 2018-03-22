Jakarta - A famous Indonesian singer and model has been criticized for a video taken at the Berlin Holocaust memorial seen as insensitive to the suffering of the victims of the Nazis.

In the video posted Thursday on Instagram, where she has 20.7 million followers, Syahrini was shown laughing and talking to a friend: "Can we take photos? Isn't it nice? This is the place where Hitler did the killings."

She also posted a photo of her and a friend standing on one of the concrete slabs at the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe in the German capital.

The posts drew criticism from Indonesians on social media, prompting Syahrini to delete them.

"People, don't be like Syahrini. Be as rich and successful as her but don't be this uneducated," said Twitter user Riyan Wahyudi in a post that also included the video.

Syahrini in Holocaust Memorial;

“Bagus yah, tempat Hitler bunuh bunuhan dulu”.



People, don’t be like Syahrini. Be as rich and succesful as her but don’t be this uneducated. pic.twitter.com/DoTb8Rs0ck — Riyan Wahyudi (@riyanwahyudi) March 22, 2018

Syahrini said she was visiting Germany for an appointment with a laryngologist for a vocal check-up.

Syahrini is a household name in Indonesia, not only for her singing prowess, but also for her extravagant lifestyle, which is on display in her Instagram posts.

She regularly posts photos showing her visiting posh places overseas and wearing luxury items.

Syahrini has not publicly commented on the controversy.

dpa