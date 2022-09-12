WATCH: Swedish right-wing opposition victory looms, more than 90% of vote counted

Xinhua News Agency reported that 90% of votes have been counted with the results pointing to a new government after eight years of Social Democrat rule.

Sweden’s far-right blue bloc comprises the Moderate Party, the Christian Democrats, the Liberal Party and the Sweden Democrats, while the red bloc, which has earned 48.8% of votes, is made up of the Social Democratic Party, the Left Party, the Green Party and the Centre Party.

There are 349 seats in the Swedish parliament, and with more than 90% of the votes already counted, the blue bloc has gathered 176 parliamentary seats against 173 for the red bloc.

“As far as the government issue is concerned, there is a long way to go before any conclusions can be drawn,” said Mats Knutson, a Swedish Television’s political commentator.