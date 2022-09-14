WATCH: Taiwanese retirement home hires stripper to entertain residents

Durban – An exotic dancer was filmed strutting her stuff in pink-and-black lingerie at a retirement home in Taiwan, after the management hired her to entertain its elderly residents. The Taoyuan Veterans Home in Taiwan asked the dancer to put on a show for the residents, most of whom were in wheelchairs.

The home is a state-run facility for retired army veterans. The management hired the dancer as part of celebrations for the Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as the Moon Festival, a traditional Chinese festival that pays homage to the wheat and rice harvest. Taoyuan Veterans Home in Taiwan hired a stripper for disabled veterans. Proving you can still get up even when confined to a to a wheelchair. 🤷🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/eaPw7BNQQr — Agifoe (@agifoe) September 14, 2022 But the facility later issued an apology after a video of the September 8 performance, posted online by a member of the audience, got some social media users hot under the collar.

The veterans, however, were not complaining. In the clip they appeared to be having the time of their lives. One of them was seen fondling the stripper as she serenaded him. The dancer adhered to Covid-19 safety regulations, wearing a mask during her routine. “The intention of the event was to entertain residents and make them happy. We are very sorry for the offence that was caused,” the retirement home said.

