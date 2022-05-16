WATCH: Taiwanese teacher uploads hardcore maths classes on Pornhub

Cape Town - A Taiwanese teacher is making maths sexy again by stripping down hardcore calculus and uploading his videos to Pornhub in a bid to reach more students. Chang Shun-wei, also known as “changhsumath666”, has has close to 9 000 subscribers and more than 2.1 million views on the popular website Pornhub. Chang has also become popular on TikTok where he goes under the name “@changhsumath”.

“Of course you can put them (calculus videos) on YouTube or other platforms, but there would already be other teachers who have done so,” Chang told South China Morning Post. In a desperate plea to keep his online tutorial business alive as the online teaching space had become competitive, Chang thought the best way to attract new attention was upload his content onto an uncommon platform. According to the New York Post, Chang has reportedly made around $270 000 (about R4.4 million) a year through his online paid offering with customers from across all his platforms.

