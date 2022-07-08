WATCH: The moment former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe was shot and assassinated

Cape Town: A live broadcast of Shinzo Abe giving a campaign speech in the city of Nara on Friday shows the exact moment of the shooter’s assassination on the former Japanese prime minister. A 42-year-old man was quickly detained as Abe was taken to hospital where he later died.

Earlier on Friday BANG Media International reported that 67-year-old Abe was in “critical condition”, with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida saying: “Doctors are doing everything they can at this moment. I am hoping and praying that former prime minister Abe will survive this.” “Former prime minister Abe was shot at around 11.30 local time (02:30 GMT) in Nara. One man, believed to be the shooter, has been taken into custody. The condition of former prime minister Abe is currently unknown,” Chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.

“Whatever the reason, such a barbaric act can never be tolerated, and we strongly condemn it.” The shooter is believed to be a former member of the maritime self-defence force. He did not attempt to flee and was taken into custody at the scene. Chinese officials voiced their shock and sent condolences.

The European Council President Charles Michel said he was saddened by the attack and expressed his support for Tokyo. “Shocked and saddened by cowardly attack on @AbeShinzo while performing his professional duties. A true friend, fierce defender of multilateral order & democratic values. EU stands with people of Japan and @kishida230 in these difficult times. Profound sympathies to his family,” Michel tweeted. Shocked and saddened by cowardly attack on @AbeShinzo while performing his professional duties.



A true friend, fierce defender of multilateral order & democratic values.



EU stands with people of 🇯🇵 and @kishida230 in these difficult times.



Profound sympathies to his family. — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) July 8, 2022 According to AFP news service, Abe is Japan's longest-serving prime minister. He who held office in 2006 and again from 2012 to 2020. The former prime minister was often described as a 'right-wing nationalist' by political commentators.

