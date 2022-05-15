WATCH: These Good Samaritans help stop moving vehicle after woman suffers ‘medical episode’ on busy road

Who said superheroes aren’t real? A group of Good Samaritans were praised after they possibly put themselves in harm’s way and rushed to help a woman who suffered a health emergency while driving. Security video captured the moment when the woman experienced a “medical episode” while driving through Palm Beach County in the US on May 5.

The footage was shared by the Boynton Beach Police Department earlier this week and showed the woman’s car perilously moving into an intersection. A woman, believed to be the driver’s co-worker, immediately takes action after seeing her slumped over the steering wheel. She jumps out of her own car and runs up to the moving vehicle. She waves her arms frantically, calling for help. At this point, the vehicle is veering on to the opposite side of the road. Several strangers exit their cars and rush over. Some stand in front of the vehicle, using their strength to bring the car to a halt.

“Several people got out of their cars and worked together to stop the moving car,” Boynton Beach police wrote in a Facebook post about the rescue. “One woman grabbed a dumbbell from her car and a man used it to smash the rear passenger's side window. “Another man then climbed through the window to unlock the passenger’s side door," the department said. “The car was then put in park and the Good Samaritans pushed it to a nearby 7-Eleven parking lot where a nurse who was on the phone with 911 provided medical attention until the fire department arrived.”

