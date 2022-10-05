WATCH: This woman caught her boyfriend cheating with Alexa’s help

Durban - A woman has caught up with her boyfriend’s infidelity using Amazon’s Alexa programme on a speaker. The woman, Jessica Lowman, shared a video on her TikTok account on how she found out her boyfriend was with another woman in their home, using Alexa.

She shared a video of herself scrolling through Alexa’s stored history of commands, when she came across the voice of another woman. Lowman’s video amassed more than 4 million views online, with users calling for another instalment of how she exposed her man’s infidelity. Lowman’s profile did not stipulate where in the world she’s from, but from the voices heard on the video, the people had British accents.

Surprisingly, in the comments section of Lowman’s video, it was found that she wasn’t the only one to use Alexa’s voice recognition software to catch her boyfriend cheating. “That’s the exact same way I found out too! Listened in on a full date night !,” said Miss. Thompson. “It was horrible, took a while to get over it. He tried to tell me there were more than just 2 of them in the house…blah blah,” she added. Amazon’s Alexa app is a voice command system based on a Polish speech synthesiser named Ivona. It was acquired by Amazon in 2013.

