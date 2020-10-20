WATCH: Trump, Biden ’caught with pants down’ in Catalan ’pooper’ party

By Jordi Rubio and Luis Castilleja

Toroella de Montgri, Spain - Caught with their pants down and wearing face masks, US President Donald Trump and his challenger Joe Biden are the stars of a new range of defecating figurines that are a longstanding Christmas tradition in the Spanish region of Catalonia.

Known as "caganers" or "poopers" in English, the small statues offer a satirical take on the year's biggest news stories and are traditionally hidden in nativity scenes for friends and family to find.

Masked health workers who have become emblematic of the global fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, also feature prominently in the 2020 Christmas line-up alongside the presidential hopefuls.

"In these four years Trump has been an excellent caganer, I mean excellent in terms of sales," said caganer artisan Marc Alos, 49, from his workshop in the small Mediterranean town of Toroella de Montgri.