Milwaukee - US President Donald Trump threw his support, welcome or not, behind Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders in his back-and-forth with rival Elizabeth Warren, saying he did not believe Sanders would suggest a woman could not win the 2020 election.
Tensions between Warren and Sanders, two progressive US senators who are running for the Democratic nomination, have risen after a report that Sanders told Warren in 2018 that he did not believe a woman could beat Trump.
Warren confirmed the report late on Monday in a statement, saying: "I thought a woman could win; he disagreed."
Sanders has denied making such a statement.
Trump, at a rally in Wisconsin on Tuesday, sided with the self-described democratic socialist.