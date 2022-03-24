Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, March 24, 2022

WATCH: UFC star Jorge Masvidal arrested after he allegedly assaulted Colby Covington

Jorge Masvidal arrested.

Published 47m ago

Cape Town – UFC welterweight star Jorge Masvidal was arrested and charged with aggravated battery, great bodily harm as well as criminal mischief after he was allegedly involved in an altercation with fellow UFC competitor Colby Covington outside a Miami Beach restaurant on Monday night.

The two fighters are former teammates who recently fought in a grudge match at UFC 272 in Las Vegas which Covinton won.

According to the publication “MMA Fighting”, Covington lost a tooth in the exchange in which Masvidal allegedly punched him twice in the face.

Masvidal later posted a video on social media and tagged Covington, saying “you talk that s***, you got to back it up. That's how my city rolls, man”.

“Calling this the show-your-face challenge, you know? Um, what's up? I'm from Dade County,“ said Masvidal.

In another video posted online after the altercation, Covington told police he saw “three or four other unknown males” approaching him in an aggressive manner.

“He's over here swinging, trying to come at me, and I ran out the back of the room,” he said.

Meanwhile, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman shared his opinion on the incident on social media.

“This is not how we conduct ourselves in this house,” said Usman. The Nigerian fighter had previously beaten both Covington and Masvidal to retain the title.

Fan favourite Nate Diaz added “all you UFC fighters need to stop getting arrested … your acting like animals”.

IOL

