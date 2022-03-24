WATCH: UFC star Jorge Masvidal arrested after he allegedly assaulted Colby Covington

Cape Town – UFC welterweight star Jorge Masvidal was arrested and charged with aggravated battery, great bodily harm as well as criminal mischief after he was allegedly involved in an altercation with fellow UFC competitor Colby Covington outside a Miami Beach restaurant on Monday night. The two fighters are former teammates who recently fought in a grudge match at UFC 272 in Las Vegas which Covinton won.

Story continues below Advertisment

According to the publication “MMA Fighting”, Covington lost a tooth in the exchange in which Masvidal allegedly punched him twice in the face. Exclusive @GamebredFighter headed to jail on an aggravated battery charge after his alleged attack on @ColbyCovMMA Exclusive video and story on @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/HGJhTz25Kj — Rosh Lowe (@roshloweWPLG) March 24, 2022 Masvidal later posted a video on social media and tagged Covington, saying “you talk that s***, you got to back it up. That's how my city rolls, man”. “Calling this the show-your-face challenge, you know? Um, what's up? I'm from Dade County,“ said Masvidal.

pic.twitter.com/pO13phbgXw — i c o n (@HumbleRakic) March 24, 2022 In another video posted online after the altercation, Covington told police he saw “three or four other unknown males” approaching him in an aggressive manner. “He's over here swinging, trying to come at me, and I ran out the back of the room,” he said. Meanwhile, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman shared his opinion on the incident on social media.

Story continues below Advertisment

“This is not how we conduct ourselves in this house,” said Usman. The Nigerian fighter had previously beaten both Covington and Masvidal to retain the title. This is not how we conduct our selves in this house 😤😤😒 👊🏿🌍🤴🏿 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) March 22, 2022 Fan favourite Nate Diaz added “all you UFC fighters need to stop getting arrested … your acting like animals”. Ps

All u @ufc fighters need to stop gettin arrested for stupid shit ur acting like animals irresponsible lil kids get ur shit together



Drive safe please and act right

Fuuuuck — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 24, 2022 IOL