WATCH: UK designer bakes gingerbread house encrusted with R200 million worth of diamonds

Debbie Wingham from Doncaster in the United Kingdom baked a huge gingerbread inspired by Dolce & Gabbana for a couple's proposal, international media reported.
The gingerbread was adorned with $11 million (around R200 million) worth of diamonds.
The 41-year-old spent over two weeks meticulously studying high-cost houses, capturing their details, and then creating the cake, reports indicated.
The gingerbread featured patterned edible rice paper that was shaped to be "designer" clothes hanging inside the house.
Wingham used 15 kg of flour and 17 kg of sugar to bake the mammoth of a cake but executed it in style.
This was not, however, Wingham’s "first rodeo," as the English designer has baked cakes for the Royals and many Hollywood celebs.
As part of the proposal, Debbie was tasked with creating a life-like gingerbread house, the Times of India reported.
Using ginger cookies, icing sugar, chocolate, sprinkles, and fondant for decorations, she meticulously detailed the house, incorporating 15 kg of flour and 17 kg of sugar.
The cake stands one-metre-tall and 75-cm-wide and was built in memory of the couple's favourite store, the Dolce & Gabbana Puerto Banus store, in Marbella, Spain.
