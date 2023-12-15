WATCH: UK designer bakes gingerbread house encrusted with R200 million worth of diamonds

The gingerbread was adorned with $11 million (around R200 million) worth of diamonds.

Debbie Wingham from Doncaster in the United Kingdom baked a huge gingerbread inspired by Dolce & Gabbana for a couple's proposal, international media reported.

The 41-year-old spent over two weeks meticulously studying high-cost houses, capturing their details, and then creating the cake, reports indicated.

The gingerbread featured patterned edible rice paper that was shaped to be "designer" clothes hanging inside the house.

Wingham used 15 kg of flour and 17 kg of sugar to bake the mammoth of a cake but executed it in style.