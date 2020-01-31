WATCH: UK, Russia and Sweden report first coronavirus cases









To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Berlin - Britain, Russia and Sweden reported their first cases of the quickly spreading coronavirus on Friday as more countries tightened travel and border crossings with China. There have been 9,692 cases confirmed in mainland China and 213 deaths, according to state media on Friday, a day after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak a global emergency. More than 100 other people have been sickened in about two dozen countries across the globe. One study says that up to 75,800 people may have been infected. The modelling research, led by Gabriel Leung of the University of Hong Kong and published in The Lancet, also suggests that other Chinese cities might have already imported dozens of infections "in numbers sufficient to initiate local epidemics."

Lack of detailed information on confirmed infections means the "true size of the epidemic and its pandemic potential remains unclear," the authors say.

Britain confirmed its first cases in two people from the same family. The pair were being treated at a hospital in Newcastle, but public health officials have released few details about the patients.

The announcement came shortly before a plane carrying 83 Britons and 27 foreign nationals who had been stuck in Wuhan landed in Britain. The passengers will now be quarantined for two weeks as a precaution.

Several countries have already flown their citizens out of China - including the United States, Japan, South Korea and Jordan - with a slew of other governments like Germany and India with plans in the works.

The US on Friday announced a public health emergency in order to pre-empt an coronavirus outbreak.

The measures include a ban on the entry of foreign nationals - other than immediate family of US citizens and permanent residents - who have travelled in China within the last 14 days.

The travel ban is due to start on Sunday at 5 pm (2200 GMT).

While the authorities say the risk to US citizens is low, Nancy Messonnier of the Centers for Disease Control said on Friday that authorities are "preparing as if this is the next pandemic."

The US took the "unprecedented" action of issuing a 14-day quarantine on 195 US citizens who recently returned from Wuhan, China, the epicentre of the health crisis.

Meanwhile, Delta Airlines said it will suspend all US to China flights starting on February 6, citing concerns of the new coronavirus.

Russia said it has notified Beijing it will begin to evacuate Russians from hard-hit Hubei province. It was in Hubei's capital city, Wuhan, where the virus first emerged in December.

Wuhan, with a population of 11 million, and many other cities have been placed under lockdown,

Two Chinese citizens in Siberia became Russia's first patients with the illness.

The patients are in the Zabaikalsky region, which borders China, and in the Tyumen region, which borders Kazakhstan, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said.

Earlier this week Russia announced it was closing its land border with China, similar to steps taken by China's other neighbours.

In Sweden, health authorities said a patient was diagnosed with coronavirus for the first time. The woman had recently visited Wuhan and returned to Sweden on January 24 without symptoms. She later contacted the health services when she developed a cough.

Medical authorities say the average incubation period for the new coronavirus is between two and 14 days and, crucially, that it is contagious during the incubation period, unlike some other outbreaks, such as SARS in 2002 and 2003.

China's National Health Commission said on Friday that patients who have recovered from coronavirus should take care as it is still uncertain if they will experience a secondary infection.

It advised citizens who have travelled over the Lunar New Year holiday, particularly to areas affected by the virus, to "self-quarantine" for 14 days. Offices, factories and schools across China remain closed even as the holiday comes to an end.

Hundreds of flights to and from China have been cancelled around the world, including those run by Air Canada, Lufthansa, British Airways Turkish Airlines, Delta, United, American Airlines, KLM and Air France.

Both the US and Japan told citizens not to travel to China, with Washington issuing a warning on par with its advisories for Afghanistan and Iran.

The Italian government on Friday declared a six-month state of emergency in response to the first confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the country.

The decision resulted in 5 million euros (5.5 million dollars) being earmarked for civil protection purposes.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said late Thursday that two Chinese tourists in Rome had been diagnosed with the deadly disease, adding that the situation was "absolutely under control."

The coronavirus broke out at a seafood market in Wuhan that reportedly sold exotic animals for consumption - similar to the outbreak of SARS.

SARS, a disease that infected 8,000 people and killed 800 globally, was linked to the consumption of civet cats, another exotic meat. The coronavirus belongs to the same family of viruses.

