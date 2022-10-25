Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

WATCH: Ukraine urges refugees to stay abroad as winter power cuts loom

Demonstrators rally to condemn Russian strikes on Ukraine during an event organised by Ukrainian refugees and activists, in Tbilisi on October 10, 2022. File picture: Vano Shlamov/AFP

Demonstrators rally to condemn Russian strikes on Ukraine during an event organised by Ukrainian refugees and activists, in Tbilisi on October 10, 2022. File picture: Vano Shlamov/AFP

Published 1h ago

Share

Kyiv - Refugees who fled in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine should stay abroad this winter due to blackouts created by Moscow's bombardment of critical energy infrastructure, a Ukrainian minister has said.

In an interview broadcast on Ukrainian national television on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk told Ukrainians currently sheltering abroad that they should wait until spring before returning to Ukraine.

Story continues below Advertisement

"I wanted to ask (them) not to return. We need to survive the winter," she said.

Since October 10, Russia has launched waves of missile and drone strikes targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Kyiv says they have damaged up to 40% of the power system.

More on this

A local official in Kyiv, the capital, warned last week that residents needed to be prepared for possible disconnections lasting days or even weeks.

Graphhic: Graphic News

The strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure come against a backdrop of soaring energy, food and other prices in Europe, where most of the millions of refugees who fled Ukraine following Russia's February 24 invasion sought shelter.

Story continues below Advertisement

This poses a problem for refugees, many of whom have struggled to find well-paid, permanent jobs in their new countries of residence.

Vereshchuk said the grid "won't survive" the return of refugees from abroad, and that the situation would "only get worse".

Story continues below Advertisement

"To return now is to risk yourself and your children, your vulnerable relatives," she said.

Related Topics:

warrefugees and internally displaced peopleconflict, war and peaceenergy and resourceEuropeVolodymyr ZelenskyRussia Ukraine ConflictRussia Ukraine CrisisConflict

Share

Recent stories by:

Reuters