WATCH: US warns North Korea could greet Biden with nuclear missile tests

Cape Town - With United States President Joe Biden set to visit South Korea and Japan this week, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned there could be nuclear missile tests performed by North Korea. According to Al Jazeera news publication, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol promised to create an open dialogue with US President Joe Biden in order to balance the country’s relations with both China and the US.

Story continues below Advertisement

Yoon added it would he would further expand the US missile defence system in South Korea. However, this forced China officials to initiate unofficial sanctions on South Korean goods. Seoul relies heavily on China as its largest trading partner in key industries such as tech, chips and autos. Meanwhile, US intelligence advised Biden on his trip to Asia to not visit the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ), which divides North and South Korea.

“Our intelligence does reflect a genuine possibility that there will be either a further missile test, including long-range missile test, or a nuclear test, or frankly both, in the days leading into, on, or after the president's trip to the region,” Sullivan told a White House briefing. “We are preparing for all contingencies,” he said. Sullivan added that the US and South Korea, as well as Japan, were coordinating closely on Biden’s arrival.

Story continues below Advertisement

Biden's visit to Asia will mark his first as president. Furthermore, Reuters reported that South Korean Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo said such a test appeared imminent and that it could happen as soon as Thursday or Friday. IOL