Veteran Hong Kong actor Simon Yam was stabbed while attending an event in southern China. Picture: Vincent Yu/AP/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO Beijing — Veteran Hong Kong actor Simon Yam has been stabbed while attending an event in southern China.

Police say his injuries are not life-threatening and a suspect has been detained. The motive is unclear.

His manager Lester Mo says Yam was stabbed in the stomach on Saturday and also had a cut on his right hand. The 64-year-old actor is undergoing what Mo called a minor operation at a hospital in Zhongshan city.

Yam has appeared in more than 125 movies and 40 television series.

#Trending! Hong Kong actor #SimonYam attacked by unknown man at media event. Yam walked away bleeding from an apparent stab wound to the abdomen. The attacker was apprehended by police. A representative for Yam tells media that the actor is stable, the wound has been cleaned. pic.twitter.com/tnMEzBgbXV — Trending Weibo (@TrendingWeibo) July 20, 2019

He played the villain Chen Lo in the 2003 Hollywood film "Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life." He is also known by his Chinese name Yam Tat-wah.

AP