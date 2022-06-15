Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, June 15, 2022

WATCH: Will South Africans miss Microsoft’s Internet Explorer?

The Microsoft Internet Explorer logo projected on a screen during the Microsoft Xbox E3 media briefing in Los Angeles. Picture: AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

Published 30m ago

Cape Town – Microsoft has decided to officially retire Internet Explorer (IE).

According to “USA Today”, Microsoft announced that the Internet Explorer web browser will be rendered inoperable on June 15 for certain versions of Windows 10 and will no longer provide support for the browser.

Having launched back in 1995 as an add-on to Windows 95, IE reached its peak in 2003 and gradually declined with the emergence of browsers such as Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox and Apple’s Safari.

“The future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 is in Microsoft Edge,” the company said.

“Not only is Microsoft Edge a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it is also able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications,” it said.

While IE had been the go-to browser on Windows machines for many years, Microsoft has introduced Edge in 2015 in its bid to phase out IE.

Meanwhile, users on Twitter have already said their goodbyes to one of the world’s most well-known internet browsers.

“Thank you for helping me download Chrome. RIP Internet Explorer,” one user said.

“Bye-bye, Internet Explorer. Though I’ve been a Mac enthusiast for a long time, that's not to say I haven’t grown up using you to explore the Interwebs when I was a child. You’ll be missed,” said another user.

IOL

