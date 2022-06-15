WATCH: Will South Africans miss Microsoft’s Internet Explorer?

According to “USA Today”, Microsoft announced that the Internet Explorer web browser will be rendered inoperable on June 15 for certain versions of Windows 10 and will no longer provide support for the browser.

Having launched back in 1995 as an add-on to Windows 95, IE reached its peak in 2003 and gradually declined with the emergence of browsers such as Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox and Apple’s Safari.

“The future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 is in Microsoft Edge,” the company said.

“Not only is Microsoft Edge a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it is also able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications,” it said.