London - British police shot a man on Friday after a stabbing in the London Bridge area in the centre of the city.
The following is a Reuters summary of what we know and do not know about the incident.
* Death toll: British police said officers had shot a man in an incident at London Bridge on Friday. Sky News reported that another person had been killed.
The police said that the circumstances of the incident were unclear, but as a precaution it was being treated as though it were terror-related.
* Police said they were called at 1:58 p.m. to a stabbing on a premises near London Bridge.