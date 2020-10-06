White House gift shop sells 'Trump defeats Covid' commemorative coin

Washington, DC – The White House Gift Shop (WHGS) started selling a "Trump defeats Covid" commemorative coin ahead of President Donald Trump's return from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center following his hospitalisation on October 2 after he tested positive for the disease.

Anthony Giannini, chairman of the WHGS, designed the $100 coin as the final one in a series to mark Trump's first term in office, The Hill news website said in a report.

"When we at WHGS first heard the sad news of President Trump's positive Covid-19 test, once again we had faith and prayed, yet we knew our president would find a way to knockout Covid-19 in early rounds of this battle," Giannini said on Monday.

"President Trump, as you know, is a fan of boxing, and the new coin design features more than a hint of superhero qualities in history's most fascinating president."

A picture of the coin, which is scheduled to ship on November 14, was not immediately available.