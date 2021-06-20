White House says comments by N.Korea's Kim are ’interesting signal’

The United States on Sunday said it saw as an "interesting signal" North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's comments this week saying he is ready for "dialogue and confrontation" but that Washington was still waiting for direct communication from Pyongyang to start talks towards the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.

"His comments this week we regard as an interesting signal and we will wait to see whether they are followed up with any kind of more direct communication to us about a potential path forward," U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said in an ABC News interview.