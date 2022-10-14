In a dramatic turn of events on Friday, Britain's Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng confirmed that he had resigned after Prime Minister Liz Truss asked him to stand aside. Kwarteng was in the job for less than six weeks.

So who is the UK’s new finance minister, Jeremy Hunt? – According to the British government’s website, Hunt served as Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs from 9 July 2018, to 24 July 2019. – He twice tried unsuccessfully to become Conservative leader, according to the the Guardian.

– He was elected Conservative MP for South West Surrey in May 2005. – Hunt studied at Oxford University. – He also served as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care from 8 January 2018, to 9 July 2018, and was first appointed Secretary of State for Health in September 2012.

– In May 2010, Hunt was appointed Secretary of State for Culture, Olympics, Media and Sport. – He was formerly Shadow Culture Secretary 2007 to 2010 and Shadow Minister for Disabled People from 2005 to 2007. – In the 2019 race to succeed Theresa May, Hunt made it to the final round but was beaten by Boris Johnson in the ballot of party members.