WHO maintains highest alert over Covid-19, but sees hope ahead

The pandemic was likely in a "transition point" that continued to need careful management to "mitigate the potential negative consequences", the global agency added in a statement.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday Covid-19 continued to constitute a public health emergency of international concern, its highest form of alert.

It is three years since the WHO first declared that Covid-19 represented a global health emergency. More than 6.8 million people have died during the outbreak, which has touched every country on Earth, ravaging communities and economies.

However, the advent of vaccines and treatments has changed the pandemic situation considerably since 2020, and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said he hopes to see an end to the emergency this year, particularly if access to the counter-measures can be improved globally.

"We remain hopeful that in the coming year, the world will transition to a new phase in which we reduce (Covid) hospitalisations and deaths to their lowest possible level,” Tedros told a separate WHO meeting on Monday.