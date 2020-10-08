WHO to conduct art auction as part of Covid-19 response

Pretoria – The World Health Organisation (WHO) Foundation, Christie’s and the United Nations 75 (UN75) have collaborated with artists in an effort to raise funds to support its Covid-19 response.

The WHO Foundation said the Healing Arts auction aims to increase awareness and raise funds in support of the most vulnerable communities with the weakest health systems to act effectively in response to the pandemic.

“This initiative represents a unique opportunity for the art world to step up to this global challenge and support communities on the front line of the pandemic, ensuring everyone, everywhere has the tools they need to overcome it,” said WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Ghebreyesus said all proceeds from the initiative will support the urgently needed mental health response to the pandemic through the applied use of arts in health-giving and recovery.

The auction will run over the course of a year, with works to be offered in a number of sales across a wide range of genres. The first work to come under the hammer this November in London is “Magnetism”, a piece from 2012 by Ahmed Mater.