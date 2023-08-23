Why is Elon Musk removing X (formerly Twitter) block function and what will the consequences be?

In a controversial move that is getting a lot of tongues wagging, social media company X, formerly known as Twitter, is set to remove a protective feature that lets users block other accounts. But why would Elon Musk make this move, and what are the possible consequences?

According to Musk's tweet (do we still call them tweet or nah?), blocking will not apply to DMs: "Block is going to be deleted as a ‘feature’, except for DMs [direct messages]." The block function allows the X user to restrict specific accounts from contacting them, seeing their posts, and following them. In a tweet posted on August 21, Musk said the obvious move is to strengthen the mute function because, as it stands, both the mute and block features are "partly broken".

"It should also be made easy to continue to follow an account while blocking their ability to DM you." Some users argue that it will cause more harm than good, while others think it will encourage free speech. Chief executive Linda Yaccarino defended Musk’s move by saying, "Our users’ safety on X is our number one priority. And we’re building something better than the current state of block and mute. Please keep the feedback coming."

What are the possible consequences of this move? The problem comes in when the line between free speech and hate speech is blurred. According to findings from the Center for Countering Digital Hate, the Anti-Defamation League and other groups that study online platforms, there has been an increase in hate speech on the platform since the billionaire took over. According to X’s own policy on hateful conduct, users may not “directly attack other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, caste, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease.”

However, it did say X's mission is to give everyone the power to create and share ideas and information, and to express their opinions and beliefs without barriers. “Free expression is a human right – we believe that everyone has a voice, and the right to use it. Our role is to serve the public conversation, which requires representation of a diverse range of perspectives. There are also concerns that muting an account may not provide sufficient protection against cases of harassment, abuse, or stalking.

Anna Collard, the SVP of Content Strategy & Evangelist for KnowBe4 Africa, is very concerned about these recent changes to the blocking feature on X. "My concern with this is that, particularly for female users who are in the public domain, such as politicians, journalists, and celebrities, the likelihood of online harassment is becoming significantly higher," said Collard. She revealed that women of colour already face a 35% higher risk of online harassment. "With the removal of the blocking feature, they are now limited to using the mute functionality, which only stops notifications about an account’s posts. Unfortunately, this does not prevent the harasser from seeing their posts, commenting on them, or replying to them," she said.