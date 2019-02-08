Istanbul - Jamal Khashoggi's remains have not been found four months after his brutal murder and there is no grave for his loved ones to grieve and pray at, the Saudi dissident's fiancee said. "It is important for us that the body is found, that we have a place at which his beloved ones could say prayers," Hatice Cengiz said in Istanbul at the release of the book "Jamal Khashoggi: His Life, Struggles and Secrets."

Khashoggi was murdered on October 2 inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, where he went to collect documents to marry Cengiz.

The 228-page book, written by two Turkish journalists, is based on interviews with Cengiz. She described it as "emotional," as it portrays a side of Khashoggi seen by those closest to him.

There are photographs of him carrying a coffee machine to their new home in Istanbul, their engagement ceremony and of him outside the US Congress.

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi speaks during a press conference in Manama, Bahrain. File picture: Hasan Jamali/AP

Cengiz said she realized how terrible the world is, when the murder of a man inside a consulate remains unsolved despite triggering global outrage.

There are separate photographs of Khashoggi meeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is believed to have ordered his murder.

Saudi Arabia seriously undermined and curtailed Turkey's efforts to investigate Khashoggi's murder, the UN rights expert leading an independent inquiry into the crime said.

"Khashoggi was the victim of a brutal and premeditated killing, planned and perpetrated by officials of the State of Saudi Arabia," Agnes Callamard said in a preliminary report on Thursday.

dpa