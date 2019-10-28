File picture: SAPS Twitter

BOSTON - A 21-year-old student has been charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly encouraging her boyfriend to take his own life. The boyfriend later committed suicide on the day he was to graduate.

According to prosecutors, the former Boston College student had "complete and total control" over her boyfriend.

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins announced the indictment against 21-year-old Inyoung You during a news conference Monday.

Rollins said You and Alexander Urtula exchanged thousands of text messages, including some in which she urged Urtula to kill himself.