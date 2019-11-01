Oxford - The snakes lived in a small blue house in Oxford, Indiana - 140 of them in all.
Indiana authorities described it as a "reptile home." No one else lived there, but Benton County Sheriff Donald Munson lived next door, property records show. He owned the reptile home too, and owned the collection of snakes inside, he told the Lafayette Journal & Courier.
The sheriff frequently checked on the reptiles, but on Wednesday he made a startling discovery: an eight-foot-long python - wrapped around a woman's neck.
The woman, identified as 36-year-old Laura Hurst, died Wednesday night after the snake apparently strangled her, the Indiana State Police said Thursday. Medics who responded to the scene "attempted life saving measures" but could not revive her, state police said.
Hurst owned about 20 of the snakes inside Munson's reptile home and had apparently come to check on them, Sgt. Kim Riley, a spokesperson with the Indiana State Police, told WTHR. When she arrived, she must have taken out the reticulated python, Riley said.