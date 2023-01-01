Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Sunday, January 1, 2023

World events scheduled for the first month of the new year

US President Joe Biden speaks as he delivers a Christmas address in the East Room of the White House on December 22, 2022 in Washington, DC. President Biden gave the address to wish Americans a happy holiday. Picture: Alex Wong Getty Images AFP

Published 10m ago

JORDI BOU

Events in January include the start of the 118th US Congress, the expansion of US wartime training of Ukrainian military personnel, the introduction of the euro in Croatia, the start of Lula da Silva’s presidency in Brazil, and the CES electronics expo in Las Vegas.

Jan 1, Brazil: Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is sworn in for a third term as President of Brazil, a stunning return to power after his defeat of former president Jair Bolsonaro in October’s election.

Jan 1, Croatia: Croatia adopts the euro, becoming the 20th member of the eurozone.

Graphic shows selected news events in January 2023.

Jan 3, US: Congress reconvenes with a Republican majority in the House of Representatives. Top Republicans say investigating President Joe Biden and his family’s business dealings will be a top priority when they formally take power.

Jan 5-8, US: Companies and startups showcase innovations in virtual reality, robotics and consumer tech items at CES, the world’s largest electronics expo in Las Vegas.

Jan 22, China: Chinese New Year celebrations mark the Year of the Rabbit. People born in Rabbit years are said to be sensitive, creative and considerate.

Jan 22, US: Pro-choice campaigners mark the 50th anniversary of Roe v Wade, the abortion rights ruling overturned by the Supreme Court last June.

Jan, Germany: The U.S. military will expand wartime training of Ukrainian military personnel fighting Russia’s invasion, training around an extra 500 troops per month.

Jan, Spain: Making the most of the increase in remote working prompted by the pandemic, the expected launch of a “digital nomad” visa will allow foreign remote workers to live and work in Spain for up to a year.

Graphic News

