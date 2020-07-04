World Health Organisation urges countries to 'wake up, take control' of Covid-19

Geneva – The World Health Organisation (WHO) urged countries hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic to "wake up" to the situation on the ground and to "take control" of the spread of the virus.

"People need to wake up. The data is not lying. The situation on the ground is not lying," Michael Ryan, the WHO emergencies director, said on Friday.

Noting that "too many countries are ignoring what the data is telling them", the WHO official said "it is never too late in an epidemic to take control".

"There are good economic reasons that the countries need to bring their economies back online," he said.

"It is understandable, but you can't ignore the problem either. The problem will not magically go away."