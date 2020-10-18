Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 39.82 million, death toll exceeds 1.1 million

By Lynx Insight Service

Washington - More than 39.82 million people have been reported to be infected with the novel coronavirus globally and 1 110 571​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser.

The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links.