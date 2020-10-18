NewsWorld
A health worker, wearing a protective suit and a face mask, works at a testing site for the coronavirus disease in Nantes, France. File picture: Reuters/Stephane Mahe
A health worker, wearing a protective suit and a face mask, works at a testing site for the coronavirus disease in Nantes, France. File picture: Reuters/Stephane Mahe

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 39.82 million, death toll exceeds 1.1 million

By Lynx Insight Service

Washington - More than 39.82 million people have been reported to be infected with the novel coronavirus globally and 1 110 571​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser.

The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links.

COUNTRIES TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED CASES

United States 219,355 8,134,334

India 114,031 7,494,551

Brazil 153,675 5,224,362

Russia 24,187 1,399,334

Argentina 26,107 979,119

Colombia 28,803 952,371

Spain 33,775 936,560

France 33,325 876,342

Peru 33,702 865,549

Mexico 86,059 847,108

United Kingdom 43,579 735,868

South Africa 18,408 702,131

Iran 30,123 526,490

Chile 13,588 490,003

Iraq 10,198 423,524

Italy 36,474 402,536

Bangladesh 5,660 387,295

Indonesia 12,511 361,867

Germany 9,784 360,310

Philippines 6,652 354,338

Turkey 9,224 345,678

Saudi Arabia 5,165 341,854

Pakistan 6,654 323,019

Israel 2,190 302,291

Ukraine 5,607 298,872

Netherlands 6,737 220,052

Belgium 10,392 213,115

Canada 9,782 196,321

Romania 5,872 180,388

Poland 3,573 175,766

Morocco 2,878 170,911

Czech Republic 1,352 168,827

Ecuador 12,375 152,422

Bolivia 8,463 139,710

Nepal 727 129,304

Qatar 223 129,227

Panama 2,557 124,107

Dominican Republic 2,195 120,925

Kuwait 694 115,483

United Arab Emirates 459 114,387

Kazakhstan 1,768 109,406

Oman 1,101 108,296

Egypt 6,109 105,297

Sweden 5,937 103,679

Guatemala 3,515 101,028

Portugal 2,162 98,055

Costa Rica 1,183 95,514

Japan 1,684 93,927

Ethiopia 1,346 88,434

Honduras 2,563 87,594

Reuters

Covid-19

