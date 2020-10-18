Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 39.82 million, death toll exceeds 1.1 million
By Lynx Insight Service
Washington - More than 39.82 million people have been reported to be infected with the novel coronavirus globally and 1 110 571 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser.
The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links.
COUNTRIES TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED CASES
United States 219,355 8,134,334
India 114,031 7,494,551
Brazil 153,675 5,224,362
Russia 24,187 1,399,334
Argentina 26,107 979,119
Colombia 28,803 952,371
Spain 33,775 936,560
France 33,325 876,342
Peru 33,702 865,549
Mexico 86,059 847,108
United Kingdom 43,579 735,868
South Africa 18,408 702,131
Iran 30,123 526,490
Chile 13,588 490,003
Iraq 10,198 423,524
Italy 36,474 402,536
Bangladesh 5,660 387,295
Indonesia 12,511 361,867
Germany 9,784 360,310
Philippines 6,652 354,338
Turkey 9,224 345,678
Saudi Arabia 5,165 341,854
Pakistan 6,654 323,019
Israel 2,190 302,291
Ukraine 5,607 298,872
Netherlands 6,737 220,052
Belgium 10,392 213,115
Canada 9,782 196,321
Romania 5,872 180,388
Poland 3,573 175,766
Morocco 2,878 170,911
Czech Republic 1,352 168,827
Ecuador 12,375 152,422
Bolivia 8,463 139,710
Nepal 727 129,304
Qatar 223 129,227
Panama 2,557 124,107
Dominican Republic 2,195 120,925
Kuwait 694 115,483
United Arab Emirates 459 114,387
Kazakhstan 1,768 109,406
Oman 1,101 108,296
Egypt 6,109 105,297
Sweden 5,937 103,679
Guatemala 3,515 101,028
Portugal 2,162 98,055
Costa Rica 1,183 95,514
Japan 1,684 93,927
Ethiopia 1,346 88,434
Honduras 2,563 87,594
Reuters