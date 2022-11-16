‘Worthy of a True Crime docu-series: man arrested after girlfriend’s body discovered in 35 pieces’

New Delhi – In a bizarre story worthy of a true crime docu-series, a man has been arrested for the murder of his partner. In events that are reminiscent of TV-series Dexter, the man had allegedly murdered his girlfriend, cut her body into 35 pieces, and then dumped the body parts in various locations.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested Aftab Ameen Poonawalla who had allegedly strangled 26-year-old Shradha Walkar to death on May 18. He then chopped her body into 35 pieces and bought a new fridge to store them, later disposing the parts at various locations over the course of 18 days. To avoid any suspicion, he used to leave the house with a body part in a plastic bag at 2am.

“The matter came to light on November 8, when the missing woman's father approached Delhi Police after she stopped responding to calls,” said police. Shradha worked with a call centre for a multinational company in Mumbai where she met Poonawalla. The two started dating and moved in together.

Story continues below Advertisement

However, her family did not approve of their relationship following which the couple eloped and came to Delhi. A senior police official said that Poonawalla was arrested on Saturday and on interrogation he had revealed that the duo used to fight frequently and she wanted to marry him. “A case of murder has been registered at Mehrauli police station,” said the official.

Story continues below Advertisement