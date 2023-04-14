Xi Jinping vows ‘solid step after step’ in advancing Chinese modernisation

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday pledged solid efforts to advance the country’s modernisation drive during an inspection tour in Guangzhou, the capital of south China's Guangdong Province. Chinese modernisation is based on China’s realities, in line with its national conditions and with clear goals, plans and strategies, said Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairperson of the Central Military Commission.

“We shall work steadily, step after step, to move forward (Chinese modernisation),” he said during talks with researchers, entrepreneurs, workers, and representatives from overseas-funded enterprises during a visit to GAC R&D Center of GAC Aion New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd. in the city. Xi added that Chinese modernisation is fundamentally different from Western modernisation, and China cannot take the path of Western modernisation, which he said features polarisation and plundering of other countries, since it will not work. During the 20th National Congress of the CPC last October, China made clear that its central task is to build China into a great modern socialist country in all respects, and advance the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernisation.