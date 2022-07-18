Zelensky dismisses head of security

Kyiv - President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed the head of Ukraine's security services and its prosecutor general on Sunday, later announcing that hundreds of criminal investigations for suspected “treason and collaboration activities” were underway in the besieged country. Ivan Bakanov, head of Ukraine's security services, the SBU, and Iryna Venediktova, the country's prosecutor general, were relieved of their posts Sunday in presidential decrees that announced the government's biggest shake-up since Russia's full-scale invasion began nearly five months ago.

As of Sunday, Ukraine had registered 651 criminal proceedings against employees across several high-level offices for allegedly collaborating with Russians or working against the nation's goals, Zelensky said in his nightly address shortly after announcing the dismissals. “Such an array of crimes against the foundations of the national security of the state and the connections detected between the employees of the security forces of Ukraine and the special services of Russia pose very serious questions to the relevant leadership,” Zelensky said. He added that any employees working against Ukraine would be held accountable and that he had already replaced the security heads of the Kharkiv and Kherson regions.

During his remarks, Zelensky said agencies cannot have full functionality without an “effective leader.” He did not disclose in his address whether Bakanov or Venediktova were being investigated for alleged treason or other crimes. As Ukrainian officials investigate what Zelensky called “specific actions and any inaction,” the nation is on heightened alert for airstrikes from its invader. Russian forces have stepped up their attacks beyond the front lines. The Pentagon estimates that up to 150 Ukrainians have been killed in Russian attacks on civilian areas in the past two weeks. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Saturday ordered his forces to intensify attacks “in all operational sectors” of Ukraine. As of Sunday night, Zelensky said, Russia had used more than 3,000 cruise missiles in Ukraine.

“It is impossible to count the number of artillery and other projectiles that were used against our country and our people,” he said. “But it is definitely possible to bring all Russian war criminals to justice.” As Ukraine braced for more strikes, Sunday's dismissals highlighted distrust within Zelensky's ranks. The Washington Post