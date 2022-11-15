Xi meets South African President Ramaphosa

Xi pointed out that China has always viewed China-South Africa relations from a strategic perspective, and stands ready to consolidate political mutual trust with South Africa and push for greater development of China-South Africa comprehensive strategic partnership.

Ramaphosa extended congratulations again to Xi on his re-election as general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC). He also congratulated on the full success of the 20th CPC National Congress, and on the great achievements in China's development.

He thanked China for providing valuable assistance for South Africa and other African countries in fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic, and also taking the lead to help African countries ease their debt crisis.

South Africa will continue to, without hesitation, firmly uphold the one-China principle, Ramaphosa said, noting that his country is willing to learn from China's experience in green development and energy transformation, actively participate in Belt and Road cooperation, and open its door to welcome Chinese enterprises to invest and conduct cooperation in South Africa.