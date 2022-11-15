Xi meets South African President Ramaphosa

BALI, Indonesia, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in Bali on Tuesday afternoon.
Xi pointed out that China has always viewed China-South Africa relations from a strategic perspective, and stands ready to consolidate political mutual trust with South Africa and push for greater development of China-South Africa comprehensive strategic partnership.
Ramaphosa extended congratulations again to Xi on his re-election as general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC). He also congratulated on the full success of the 20th CPC National Congress, and on the great achievements in China's development.
He thanked China for providing valuable assistance for South Africa and other African countries in fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic, and also taking the lead to help African countries ease their debt crisis.
South Africa will continue to, without hesitation, firmly uphold the one-China principle, Ramaphosa said, noting that his country is willing to learn from China's experience in green development and energy transformation, actively participate in Belt and Road cooperation, and open its door to welcome Chinese enterprises to invest and conduct cooperation in South Africa.
Recently, a number of political leaders and dignitaries, including Ramaphosa, former President Thabo Mbeki, former President Kgalema Motlanthe and General Secretary of the SACP Solly Mapaila, sent messages of support to warmly congratulate on the success of the 20th CPC National Congress. They congratulated General Secretary Xi Jinping on his re-election and expressed readiness to deepen exchanges and cooperation with the CPC.
Source: Xinhua