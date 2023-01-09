Zuma vs Ramaphosa: Legal battle now set for January 12

The much-anticipated legal bout between former President Jacob Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa, initially set for Tuesday this week, will not be heard on Thursday, January 12. The matter concerns the private prosecution Zuma initiated against NPA’s (National Prosecuting Authority) Advocate Billy Downer SC and News24 Karyn Maughan for allegedly leaking and publishing his medical information last year.

The application brought by President Ramaphosa against H.E President Zuma,which was scheduled to be heard on Tuesday 10 January, will now be argued on Thursday 12 January 2023 in the Johannesburg High Court,as directed by the Judge allocated to the matter. — JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) January 9, 2023 Zuma later dragged in Ramaphosa, claiming that he is an accomplice in the matter since the alleged transgressions of Downer were reported to him and he failed to act in his capacity as the head of state. Zuma’s private summons which was served to him last month stipulated that Ramaphosa should appear before the Johannesburg high court on January 19, 2023, and face the music. However, Ramaphosa has since launched an urgent court action to set aside the summons, claiming that Zuma is abusing the legal processes.

More on this Zuma blasts Ramaphosa over special treatment bid

On Friday Zuma filed his responding papers where he said Ramaphosa is seeking special treatment as a criminally charged and accused person. Furthermore, Zuma argued that Ramaphosa's application should be dismissed as it has failed to meet the requirements of an interim interdict. On Monday, Mzwanele Manyi, the spokesperson of the Jacob Zuma foundation whose patron is Zuma, said the matter would be heard on Thursday.

“The application brought by President Ramaphosa against H.E (His Excellency) President Zuma, which was scheduled to be heard on Tuesday 10 January, will now be argued on Thursday 12 January 2023 in the Johannesburg High Court, as directed by the Judge allocated to the matter,” Manyi said. Manyi also dismissed news reports that the legal team of Zuma missed deadlines to file its responding papers after Ramaphosa launched the court bid. ‘Time table/directions from the judge.

