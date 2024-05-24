Imraan Buccus: An EFF/MK alliance in KZN would be a threat to our democracy

Many younger people are only dimly aware that in the 1980s the old province of Natal and the KwaZulu Bantustan were wracked with a war that took around 20,000 lives. That war was fought between Inkatha, with the backing of the apartheid state, and the United Democratic Front (UDF), with the backing of the ANC’s underground structures.

Although the war eventually came to an end the violence continued in other ways, and KwaZulu-Natal has long been the epicentre of the political assassinations that have plagued our democracy. KwaZulu-Natal is also the province where the ‘business forums’ – armed mafia groups – first emerged, and where the former ANC mayor Zandile Gumede brought them into the official tendering system in the name of ‘radical economic transformation’. It is not just the violence that has continued. Zulu nationalism remains a significant political factor in the province but it has now split into two very different forms.

When Inkatha became the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) on the eve of the 1994 election it channelled Zulu nationalism into a politics that was socially conservative, pro-capitalist and pro West. It also strongly supported entrenching the undemocratic power of traditional authority. The IFP continues to advocate for this kind of politics today. But Jacob Zuma also gave space for Zulu nationalism within the ANC, and did so very brazenly when he was placed on trial for rape in 2006.

Now that he is operating outside of the moderating influences of the progressive tradition of the ANC he is taking extreme positions, and developing a very different form of Zulu nationalism to that of the IFP. Zuma’s personal politics are far to the right of those of the IFP on social issues. He takes an extreme right-wing line on questions like gender and migration. He also takes a far more extreme position in support of unelected traditional leaders than the IFP. But while Zuma is far to the right on social issues and traditional leadership, and wishes to put an end to Constitutional supremacy, he is very different to right wing populists like Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro on economic questions.

While they advocate for the state stepping out of the economy Zuma advocates for complete state control. Lazy reporting has described Zuma’s economic proposals as left. They are very different to those of the IFP or to right-wing populists elsewhere in the world, but they are not left.

Left wing politics is always centred around class, around using the state to create a more equal society in terms of class. Zuma does not speak for the working class or the poor. He speaks for a corrupt political class, for a nationalism that wishes to build its own national elite against an existing elite.

We cannot forget that when Zuma was president the state massacred striking miners at Marikana. It is notable that when it comes to international relations Zuma shows no interest in the left wing governments in Brazil, Bolivia, Ecuador and elsewhere. He is, though, a fawning fanboy of Vladimir Putin. This is because Zuma is no leftist. He is more like a wannabe Vladimir Putin or Robert Mugabe than a wannabe Lula da Silvia or Evo Morales.

His politics is a combination of extreme social conservativism and a statist and authoritarian form of elite nationalism. It is the politics of a national elite that has been locked out of the capitalist economy and wishes to seize control of that economy via the state. As we all know from Zuma’s record as president the man has no interest in redistribution to the poor and the working class or in international solidarity with left governments and causes.

His interests lie in enriching himself, his family and his cronies. Just as Zanu-PF’s ruinous rule has made some Zimbabweans very rich and left the majority in desperate poverty, Zuma’s politics make a small national elite very rich and leave ruination for everyone else. It would turn the country into a wasteland for the majority while making a small politically connected elite very rich.

The opinion polls indicate that at the national level Zuma’s toxic politics could only really be a threat if the ANC makes a coalition deal with him. This is an alarming prospect, but Zuma would be a very junior player in any national coalition and there would probably be some limits on the damage that he and his followers could do. The real threat to our democracy lies at the provincial level. If the MK party does, as some polls suggest, top the polls in KwaZulu-Natal, there is a real risk that the province could be governed by an MK / EFF alliance.

This would be catastrophic and essentially indicate a statement of intent to secede from constitutional democracy. Once again KZN would, as it was in the 1980s, become South Africa’s problem province. The EFF does not share Zuma’s extreme social conservatism but it is, like the MK Party, a form of authoritarian nationalism that is anti-democratic and aimed at building a new elite. An EFF / MK provincial government would inevitably take the form of an authoritarian kleptocracy masking itself in the language of nationalism.

The significance of this threat to democracy, to progressive ideals, and to hopes for social progress can hardly be overstated. As we face this threat we need to know as a matter of urgency who is funding Zuma. John Steenhuisen’s suggestion that it is Russia is probably just one more instance of the general collapse into conspiracy theory by a number of liberal figures who have made claims about the hidden hands of Iran, Russian and China in our politics for which they have zero evidence.

It is much more likely to be national elites backing Zuma’s party. But we need to know exactly who is funding an attempt to put an end to constitutional democracy in South Africa. But knowing who is investing in the project to put an end to our constitutional democracy is only a small part of the challenge that lies ahead. The bigger part of that challenge is building a progressive alternative for the 2029 election.

Work on building a social democratic or left party, a party committed to both democracy and building a more inclusive society, needs to begin immediately after the election on 29 May. If KZN does end up being governed by an EFF / MK alliance national civil society will need to do all it its power to defend activists and journalists in the province, expose the looting that will inevitably follow and mobilise against any attempt to roll back the progressive social gains achieved after 1994. In KZN it is not beyond the bounds of possibility that, thirty years after the end of apartheid, we find ourselves referring to ‘the struggle’ in the present tense after 29 May.