LETTER: The rise in suicide rates among the youth as a result of anxiety and depression is a worrying trend

Published Mar 1, 2022

THE tragic passing of superstar Riky Rick shocked everyone last week. The rapper committed suicide and was found by his family after the event.

People shared mixed sentiments on social media, with a majority of people saying they understand why he had done what he did and the latter saying the act was selfish because the people they left behind have to deal with an incredible amount of pain.

Story continues below

The fact is that many young people said they relate to what the rapper had done because they had contemplated committing suicide before. Or they were dealing with depression and anxiety is very worrying.

Young people are not optimistic about the future or life at all. It is no surprise that they feel this way looking at the state of the country.

The world leaders we have elected have no other interests other than preserving their own self-benefiting motives. It is truly a sad time to be in this country, when we are mourning the loss of our loved ones and are trying to create a positive impact in our lives with no assistance from the government.

Story continues below

Kutloano Makgoro Joburg

