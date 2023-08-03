Right to Bank: ‘We deserve to be recognised, not crushed’

To Whom It May Concern, I am writing this letter with a heavy heart, as a loyal member of the Independent Media family for the past 28 years. I still remember the days when I started selling the Daily News on the streets of Durban, and through hard work and determination, I secured a job as an intern in the printing department. Since then, I have had the privilege of working in various divisions, and I can proudly say that I love my job.

Not only did this company provide me with a career, but it also played a significant role in my personal life. It was within these walls that I met my beloved wife, who works in the admin department. Our daughter, too, received a bursary from Independent Media to pursue higher education, and she is excited to intern here next year. As a team, we are dedicated and hard-working, taking pride in what we do, despite the challenges we faced due to declining circulation. We persevered, always striving to earn an honest living and deliver valuable news to our readers. Now, with great disappointment and disbelief, we find ourselves facing an unjust blow to our livelihoods. Standard Bank, with a cold disregard for our years of service and dedication, has decided to close our accounts solely because they do not approve of our shareholder, Dr Iqbal Survé. It is beyond comprehension how this can be considered fair.

KwaZulu-Natal has endured so much - from natural disasters like floods to the recent looting, water crises, and rampant joblessness. And now, Standard Bank's decision adds further anguish to our lives. I implore the banks to consider the devastating impact on our families, our dreams, and our sense of self-worth. To the banks, I ask, do you truly grasp the consequences of your actions on the people of our country? Can you comprehend how you are chipping away at our spirits and souls? Our hard work, dedication, and commitment deserve to be recognised, not crushed. I humbly request that the decision-makers at Standard Bank reconsider their callous stance and find a way to support us, the employees who have dedicated our lives to Independent Media. Let us continue serving our community, standing strong in the face of adversity, and preserving the spirit of the Fourth Estate.

Thank you for taking the time to read my heartfelt appeal. Sincerely, Printing Team Member, Independent Media, KZN