South Africans are defined by our resilience

“The energy crisis is an existential threat to our… social fabric. But… we are, at our most essential, a nation defined by hope and resilience.” - Cyril Ramaphosa, SONA, February 9, 2023.

These words strike a deep chord in our collective psyche. We know what he means when he speaks of hope and resilience. For generations we South Africans had little more than hope, yet we persevered and survived many existential threats to our social fabric. We endured international isolation, and trusted each other enough to avert a race war. We understand our resilient nature and despite all the challenges we recognise a quality in our make-up and it stirs the blood. We will not be beaten.

If it’s not the braai, the sizzling boerewors, the bakkies or the biltong, we share the love of our landscape, oceans and mountains, the abundance and diversity of our African people and languages, our creativity and inventiveness in the land we all call home. The shebeen, Soweto, the Orlando Pirates, our beloved world class Bokke, we love it all and it speaks to us in a language we all understand. Yes, we are so much more than the sum of our parts. We identify as South African first, and we reject the labels of the past as misguided and wrong, and simply not who we are.