Standard Bank takes food off tables

I am a Standard Bank client for the past 28 years. I am employed in the editorial production department at Independent Media’s office in Durban. I write in my personal capacity, anonymously, for fear of having my account closed as well. Remember, this can happen to you too. Standard Bank's decision to close Independent Media's bank accounts has left us, the thousands of dedicated employees, in a state of uncertainty and fear. As the backbone of our families, we now face the harsh reality of potential job losses, and our futures hang in the balance.

Beyond the financial strain, we feel silenced and powerless. Our work at Independent Media has been more than just a job; it has been our voice, ensuring millions of South Africans receive unbiased news. Now, that voice is threatened to be taken away. We are fighters, determined to preserve media freedom, protect our jobs, and provide for our families. We stand together during this challenging time, urging Standard Bank to reconsider their decision and understand the profound impact their decision has on our lives and those of our families. Our fight is not just for ourselves; it is a fight for the heart of our nation, a fight for the right to be informed, and a fight for the values of democracy. Losing our jobs means that there will be no money for rent/paying mortgages, school fees, food and clothes.

We implore Standard Bank to listen to our plea and stand with us as we fight for our survival and the future of our families. IOL * The views expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of IOL or Independent Media.