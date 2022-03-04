The Russian people need to rise up against barbaric tyrant Vladimir Putin

RUSSIA is now officially the pariah of the world, their actions, despicable to say the least.

Vladimir Putin’s political stranglehold over his country is nothing new, it’s history repeating itself.

Putin is after all, a consummate autocrat, who has every organ of state under his direct control and all the appointees, hand-picked by himself.

The situation on the ground is very different, as millions of Russian citizens, are dragged into Putin’s military madness, a new age Genghis Khan, who has dared to invade an independent country.