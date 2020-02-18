Not only does this expose the business to several risks, it also creates a bookkeeping problem, with the entrepreneur failing to account for business expenses adequately.
Although it can be quite an inconvenience for sole proprietors to carry two sets of debit and credit cards or switch between bank accounts when transacting, it is a necessary discipline to ensure that the entrepreneur always has accurate financial records and a clear view of how the business is performing.
A few risks associated with commingling funds:
* Applying for credit. When applying for business credit, the business owner might be required to provide the bank with relevant information, such as banking statements and a cash flow projection as part of the credit assessment process.