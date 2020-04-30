Are you an entertainer? This may be the platform for you during lockdown

South African online ticketing service TicketPro said that it had launched a platform for musicians, comedians and other artists to stream acts online, giving them a virtual stage to keep performing during lockdown.

TicketPro, a subsidiary of mobile commerce technology firm Blue Label Telecoms, said the proceeds from ticket sales for performances on the Covid-Zero platform would go towards supporting the artists involved, as well as funding community care packages.

TicketPro said communities around the country would be provided with care packages, including masks, hand sanitiser, food vouchers and information on staying safe, with the first 5000 packs having been donated by the Trust Blu Foundation.

“Against the backdrop of a devastating pandemic, we are determined to provide entertainment for South Africans, while also giving a much-needed boost to our entertainers and communities in need,” TicketPro managing director Brandon Duffield said.

Covid-Zero will give artists a virtual concert stage to keep performing and engage with their South African fan bases during the lockdown. It allows fans - from their homes - to vote for the artists they want to see, and post their stay-at-home concert outfits on the website and social media platforms. It will launch with a live performance on May 8.