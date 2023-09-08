Why neurologists say we need to overcome ‘flabby work brain’ to return to the office

Many South African companies are returning to the office five days a week but employers shouldn’t expect workers to simply snap back to the old routine – and with good scientific reason. Linda Trim, the director at Giant Leap, one of SA’s largest workplace design consultancies said: ”Many corporates are bringing people back to work, realising the importance of in-office teamwork.

“But working from home and even hybrid working has given us flabby work brains. “It messed with our brains; we are no longer properly work fit. And it’s going to take some time to get our old worthing rhythms back.” Trim said companies increasingly expressed frustration with people who worked full-time in office before 2020 but were reluctant to return.

“But neurologists and behavioural scientists say the collective forgetfulness for effectively working alongside each other makes perfect sense to them. “They note that some workers have lost the muscle memory in their minds required to get jobs done in an open office setting and, like flabby biceps, that muscle has to be exercised to strengthen. This is according to S Thomas Carmichael, professor and chair of the neurology department at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine, who has been vocal in the US media about the phenomenon.” He noted that our brains’ selective attention skills and ability to block out distractions was weakened.

“Those who prefer to work from home might not like one of his remedies: Make yourself work from the office more often. “The brain is really good at understanding contingencies, so if we just say: ‘I’ll just get this done when I’m at home,’ we don’t learn it as well.” While it sounds straightforward, for many people, the effectiveness of working from home has created unhappiness about coming back to the office.

Trim said:”We need to acknowledge that many workers lose their uninterrupted autonomy in social office spaces. We know how it can be – the first hour of our day can easily be spent saying hello to everybody and getting that first cup of coffee. “Even small office time wasters have become a major annoyance. A trip to the office coffee machine, for instance, can take as long as 15 minutes when there’s a queue or interesting conversation going on. At home, caffeine is at our fingertips, keeping us focused on what we are doing.” Constantly comparing 2023’s office realities with alternative remote-work set-ups can add to workers’ readjustment difficulties, said Laura Giurge, a professor at the London School of Economics.

“When people start to ponder what life would be like if their circumstances were different, they can rapidly end up drowning in a sea of ‘what ifs’, a psychological concept known as counter-factual thinking. “Now, when we go to the office, we have the counter-factuals of our home offices and wonder if things could be better at home.” Trim added that she has noticed that many workplaces were quieter now because they were less crowded, and that meant there could be periods of dead silence punctuated by sudden noise that felt magnified.

“But we have to habituate ourselves to all those distractions all over again in order to get any good work done. It takes 20 minutes to get used to background noise, but five minutes of silence before bringing back the noise forces the brain’s process to start over again. “Many workers and a few CEOs now view the office as a place to collaborate, but not the only place to do head-down individual work,” Trim said. In a large-scale survey published by Microsoft last year, 84% of employees cited connecting with co-workers as their key motivation for working in person. More than 70% said they would go to the office more frequently if they knew their direct team members or work friends would be there.