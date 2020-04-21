Covid-19 shows why you need to prioritize protecting your income

Few could have predicted the impact the coronavirus is having on the world, and, while there are many uncertainties that we’re still grappling with, there is also a growing realisation of how important it is to protect what we have.

Hopefully, for most of us, any current impact on our ability to earn an income is temporary. While the majority of Covid-19-related loss of income to date has been because of business interruption, it does put the focus on the importance of preparing for loss of income from illness or injury – even more so if such a loss is permanent.

Loss of income can be devastating when you’re in your prime working years as you have so many more years of earning potential ahead of you. However, many twenty-somethings may have an ‘it won’t happen to me mindset’, which means they don’t make provision should the unthinkable happen.

Karen Bongers, Product Development Actuary at Sanlam Individual Life, advises laying a solid financial foundation to protect your earnings ability from the very first pay-check, “Protecting your income to mitigate against risk such as the long-term inability to earn an income, is critical. Disability cover protects you against the inability to earn an income as a result of illness of injury, and against the costs of living with a disability even if you can still work.”

Here Bongers covers some things to consider in order to prioritise your finances to also protect your ability to earn an income: