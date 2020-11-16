Taking your credit score to the next level

While the economic crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic has left 85% of South Africans in need of financial help, recent data has shown that South African’s credit scores are going up after the national lockdown which began in March this year.

The light at the end of the tunnel shows that 51% of South Africans now have a higher credit score than they did before lockdown. Short-term loan providers attribute the improvement of credit scores to a temporary reduction in defaults because of payment holidays offered to consumers at the beginning of lockdown.

Ayanda Ndimande, Business Development Manager of Retail Credit at Sanlam explains that as one would rely on a fitness trainer to advise them on the best fitness routines suited for them and a life coach for mentorship, so should one have a financial coach to guide them regarding their finances.

So how can you take your credit score to the next level? Ndimande, advises that consumers can do this with the help of a financial coach.

“A financial coach works with you on a continuous basis, focusing on the “here and now” by helping you better understand your financial profile to become and stay financially secure. This includes understanding your specific financial challenges and the steps that need to be taken to improve your credit score. If you have a view and understanding of both sides of your personal balance sheet, it is the first step in becoming financially fit,” explains Ndimande. A financial planner on the other hand helps you holistically plan your portfolio to ensure you have adequate cover for your life circumstances.