According to information received by the FSCA, Western Loan Finance used the “FSB” name in a deceitful manner to offer loans to the public and request an enclosure fee in order to release the loan.
“It is the FSCA’s view that this company and all individuals linked to it are conducting unregistered business and in breach of various financial sector laws including the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services (FAIS) Act,” the FSCA said in a statement.
It said the FSB ceased to exist as the market regulator and was replaced by the FSCA on April 1, 2018. No correspondence under the FSB brand had been sent since then by the authority.
“Members of the public should report any such correspondence from this counterfeit ‘FSB’ company to the FSCA immediately,” it said.